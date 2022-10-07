KBC Group NV Has $33.44 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,093 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.19% of PerkinElmer worth $33,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PerkinElmer Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.18 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.99.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

