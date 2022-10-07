KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $32,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $104.32. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.