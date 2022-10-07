Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Baidu worth $33,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Baidu by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $122.67 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

