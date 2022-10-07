Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $96,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 435.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

