Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $107.46 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,586 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $107,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 310.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15,026.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 358,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,105,000 after purchasing an additional 356,424 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

VRTX opened at $298.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.71 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

