Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.34% of Waste Connections worth $109,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.34.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

