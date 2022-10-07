Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,881,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,212 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Trip.com Group worth $134,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $29.46 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

