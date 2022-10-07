Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.92% of Casella Waste Systems worth $146,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

