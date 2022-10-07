Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.77 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,378 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in APA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in APA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

