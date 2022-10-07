Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $4,802,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.