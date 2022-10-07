Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 39,357 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,357 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after acquiring an additional 111,267 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.92 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

