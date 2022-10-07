Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 592.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 40,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Stryker stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

