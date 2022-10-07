Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,760 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 136.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 148,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

