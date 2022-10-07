Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,822 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 844.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.09 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

