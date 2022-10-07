Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

