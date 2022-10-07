Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 35,760 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.