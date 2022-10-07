Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.57 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,528.70.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,709.73 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.22 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,900.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,012.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

