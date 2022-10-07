Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

