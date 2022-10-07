Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

