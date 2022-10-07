Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
OIA stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
