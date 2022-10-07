Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

OIA stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

