Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VGM opened at $9.52 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
