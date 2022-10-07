Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VKI opened at $8.31 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

