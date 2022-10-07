Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VKI opened at $8.31 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.