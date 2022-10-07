Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

EVM opened at $8.41 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

