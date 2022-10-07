Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $259.90.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.35.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.