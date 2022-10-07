WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,809,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

