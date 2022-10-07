Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

