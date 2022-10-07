Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 834 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $240.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.83 and its 200 day moving average is $232.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

