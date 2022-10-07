Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $65,509,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 510,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Stock Performance

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

