PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 89.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

