First Personal Financial Services Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

