GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.46, but opened at $52.08. GitLab shares last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 1,341 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,455 shares of company stock worth $5,648,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

GitLab Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,972,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

