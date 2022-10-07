11,895 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.