2,204 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.35 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

