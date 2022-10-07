OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.39% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.82 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.