OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 430.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

