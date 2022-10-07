Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,698,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 280,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $133.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $127.08 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

