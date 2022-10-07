Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,338 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CP opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

