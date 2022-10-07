Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Workday by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.49 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

