Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $154,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $436.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.33 and a 200-day moving average of $449.83. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.38.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

