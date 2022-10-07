Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 950 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

