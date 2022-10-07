Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,404.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

