Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51.
  • On Tuesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $22,799.70.

Shares of SPT opened at $69.13 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $142.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 53.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 42.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 29.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

