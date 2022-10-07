MvPad Price Down 9.6% This Week (MVD)

MvPad (MVD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, MvPad has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MvPad has a total market capitalization of $6,055.44 and approximately $51,275.00 worth of MvPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MvPad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MvPad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

MvPad Token Profile

MvPad was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MvPad’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,400,000 tokens. MvPad’s official Twitter account is @mvpad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MvPad is medium.com/@mvpad. The official website for MvPad is www.mvpad.io.

Buying and Selling MvPad

According to CryptoCompare, “MvPad (MVD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MvPad has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MvPad is 0.0006442 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mvpad.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MvPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MvPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MvPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MvPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MvPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.