DAOLand (DLD) Trading Down 28.2% Over Last Week

DAOLand (DLD) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. DAOLand has a total market cap of $5,292.13 and $34,237.00 worth of DAOLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOLand has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One DAOLand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

DAOLand Token Profile

DAOLand was first traded on December 8th, 2021. DAOLand’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. DAOLand’s official Twitter account is @daoland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOLand is https://reddit.com/r/daoland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAOLand is blog.daoland.io. DAOLand’s official website is daoland.io.

Buying and Selling DAOLand

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOLand (DLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DAOLand has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DAOLand is 0.00211685 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daoland.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOLand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOLand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOLand using one of the exchanges listed above.

