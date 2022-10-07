Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 4,025 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $80,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Michele Murgel sold 1,388 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $22,319.04.

On Monday, August 8th, Michele Murgel sold 1,056 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $16,917.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $21,424.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

