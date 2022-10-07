Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

