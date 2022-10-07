Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys Shares of 17,227 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $929.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBRT shares. JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.