Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81.

