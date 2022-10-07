Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,712 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $233.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.27. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

