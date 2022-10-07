AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

